Camperdown will be hoping two recent wins can positively translate into a big fixture against ladder leaders Koroit.
The Magpies will be without teenager Myles Sinnott, who comes out under concussion protocols, with Toby Kent and Nick Jones named on an extended bench.
Coach Neville Swayn said the team had enjoyed improvements in its last month of games and hoped to take that form right up to the competition's benchmark.
"Hopefully we can keep playing our brand of footy," he said. "And keep that confidence and momentum we've got.
"It's very easy to come up against the best side in the comp and go back into your shell. That's been our main focus, to keep playing to our strengths.
"If we do that, there is no excuses at the end of the day, whatever happens, happens."
Koroit will make two changes ahead of the clash, with Mitch Lloyd coming out of the side to focus on the under 16s finals on Sunday, with Tim McPherson (back) also missing.
Under 18 players Jake McCosh and Curran O'Donnell step into the side.
Coach Chris McLaren said his team, coming off a 60-point win against Cobden, would aim for another fast start against the Pies.
"Going into every game, you're just trying to start well and have good intensity and energy early," he said.
"We've been able to do that really well, we were really good against Cobden early in tough conditions.
"It's that time of the year, there is four games to go, there is certainly no complacency.
"We had a really strong hit out (on Thursday night), just making sure, and they are, really focused on the last month of footy, home-and-away wise.
"The boys are no doubt well-switched on."
McLaren said the team would be hungry for a win in what is Jeremy Hausler's 200th game.
"Jeremy's extremely highly regarded throughout the competition," the Saints mentor said. "And how we rate him internally, he's one of the great players that's played at the club. He's been an unbelievably good player for 10-plus years.
"We've been very lucky to have him and certainly someone we don't intend to let down and not perform, or come ready to play, that's for sure."
Warrnambool welcomes back five names ahead of a final-like match up against Cobden.
It's a crucial game for both clubs, with Warrnambool sitting fifth, two games ahead of Cobden in sixth.
A win would all but seal a finals spot for the Blues.
Captain Sam Cowling returns from a knee injury which kept him out of five games.
Damien McCorkell is named after he was a late out last round, while Luke Cody returns after making a successful return from injury in the reserves last week.
Cobden will also make a number of changes, with Jia Anderson making his long-awaited senior return.
Anderson didn't play in 2021 following a car accident in January that year. He returned to the football field this season through the reserves in round 12, before kicking eight goals against Port Fairy' seconds in round 13.
Anderson made nine senior appearances in 2019.
Port Fairy will receive a boost ahead of its match against Portland, with the inclusion of assistant playing coach Kaine Mercovich, who has missed the past two rounds.
Jakobe Gibb also returns for the Seagulls after he was last seen in round six.
MORE SPORT:
HAMPDEN LEAGUE ROUND 15 TEAMS
*Teams supplied by clubs
Camperdown v Koroit
Camperdown
B: A. Royal, A. Mcbean, J. Evans
HB: L. O'Neil, A. Gordon, B. Draffin
C: D. Absalom, C. Lucas, J. Dundon
HF: I. Stephens, H. Sumner, C. Spence
F: T. Baker, S. Gordon, T. Fitzgerald
R: J. Place, E. Coates, Z. Sinnott
Int: L. Molan, J. O'Neil, E. Lucas, T. Kent, D. Coates, N. Jones
Koroit
B: D. Mooney, B. Dobson, P. O'Sullivan
HB: T. Baulch, J. Whitehead, B. Goodall
C: M. Petersen, J. O'Sullivan, L. Hoy
HF: T. Mckenry, T. McPherson, A. Pulling
F: D. McCutcheon, F. Robb, W. Couch
R: J. Hausler, S. Dobson, J. Neave
Int: C. O'Donnell, W. Petersen, J. McCosh, J. Coghlan west, J. Lloyd, S. Brady, M. Lloyd
Warrnambool v Cobden
Warrnambool
B: J. Chittick, M. Holt, C. Moncrieff
HB: E. Boyd, B. Howard, O. Opperman
C: D. Mccorkell, L. Worden, L. Cody
HF: S. Cowling, T. Ludeman, P. Anderson
F: M. Bidmade, J. Bell, J. Rowan
R: A. Radley, J. Turland, D. Graham
Int: E. Gatteck, A. Lowe, C. Hoffmann, B. Bull, J. Turland, J. Irving
Cobden
B: J. Worboys, T. Marshall, Z. Green
HB: C. Koroneos, T. Anderson, S. Thow
C: L. Hickey, H. Robertson, P. Pekin
HF: C. Darcy, J. Hickey, O. Darcy
F: L. Cahill, J. Hutt, M. Kemp
R: L. Loubey, T. Darcy, G. Rooke
Int: L. Darcy, B. Gillingham, J. Hutt
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake Bloods
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J. Johnstone, C. Grundy, A. Wines
HB: L. Wines, B. Jenkinson, T. Batten
C: A. Sinclair, J. Grundy, H. Keast
HF: J. Greene, J. Lewis, J. Burke
F: M. Wines, D. Johnstone, N. Vardy
R: B. Kellett, J. Bermingham, T. Porter
Int: D. Parish, T. Keast, J. Mckinnon, F. Jones
Terang Mortlake Bloods
B: H. Roberts, E. Arundell, J. Lehmann
HB: G. Bourke, D. Jones, I. Kenna
C: T. Royal, J. Hay, B. Carracher
HF: D. Hobbs, D. Kenna, N. Roberts
F: S. Mclean, M. Baxter, W. Kain
R: J. Tanner, X. Vickers, R. Hutchins
Int: D. O'Connor, T. Densley, C. Cardwell, J. Harris
PFNCC v Port Fairy
PFNCC
B: J. Edwards, C. Peters, T. Haylock
HB: J. Jenner, N. Haylock, K. Lovell
C: C. Harvey, J. Walsh, D. Jackson
HF: S. Hampshire, M. Curtis, L. Goldby
F: T. Sharp, H. McIntyre, J. Dunlop
R: B. Malcolm, T. Jennings, A. Shepherd
Int: P. Haylock, K. Richardson
Port Fairy
B: J. van der Aa, C. Harwood, B. Goonan
HB: C. Henderson, X. Stevens, B. Dalton
C: J. Duncan, J. Gibb, D. Smith
HF: A. Luxa, O. Myers, M. Sully
F: O. Pollock, H. Elliott, P. Lee
R: R. Mohan, T. Adamson, S. Lucardie
Int: L. Kelly, H. Peake
Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: C. Pither, B. Mason, A. Glare
HB: D. White, T. Morris, L. Barnes
C: R. Gill, B. Hicks, N. Fall
HF: C. Whyte, L. Urquhart, H. Cook
F: L. Uebergang, H. Waldron, D. Russell
R: J. Whyte, C. Murrie, A. Pepper
Int: B. Starkie, T. Cook, R. Sigley
South Warrnambool
B: S. Thompson, J. Herrmann, X. Mitchem
HB: T. Williamson, I. Thomas, M. Akoch
C: S. Lenehan, J. Henderson, P. Doukas
HF: S. Beks, L. Youl, S. Kelly
F: R. Henderson, J. Dye, M. Irving
R: B. Rantall, O. Bridgewater, C. Gallichan
Int: O. Smith, X. Farley, C. Miller, J. Maher
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
