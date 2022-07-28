North Warrnambool Eagles' Harry Keast and Cobden's Flynn Penry have been called up for the GWV Rebels ahead of a crunch match against Eastern Ranges.
The pair are among seven south-west inclusions for the round 14 side, with Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), Ethan Boyd (Warrnambool), Connor Byrne (Koroit), Jamieson Ballantyne (Portland) and Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown) retaining their spots from last round.
Talent Operations manager Brooke Brown said the club is pleased with the standard of football currently being played, following the team's 46-point win against Western Jets in round 13.
"They are understanding what the coaches are trying to achieve and we are starting to see the results," she said.
Saturday's game is an important one for the Rebels, who sit ninth behind the eighth-placed Ranges on percentage with three rounds remaining. The match starts from 2pm at Mars Stadium.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
