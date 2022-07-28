The Standard

GWV Rebels select round 14 NAB League team ahead of Eastern Ranges match

IN: North Warrnambool Eagles' Harry Keast will come back in to the GWV Rebels' side this round. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

North Warrnambool Eagles' Harry Keast and Cobden's Flynn Penry have been called up for the GWV Rebels ahead of a crunch match against Eastern Ranges.

