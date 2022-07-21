The Standard

Foot-and-mouth disease 'would devastate south-west agricultural industry'

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERNED: Moyne Shire mayor and farmer Ian Smith is gravely concerned about the threat of foot-and-mouth disease. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A foot-and-mouth-disease outbreak would be devastating to the south-west, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.