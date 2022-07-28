The Standard

Warrnambool's Sam Brooks is enjoying life as a football coach a decade after a quad bike accident

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Sam Brooks is enjoying coaching Caramut's senior football side. Picture: Anthony Brady

Where playing sport was once his focus, coaching now takes priority for Warrnambool's Sam Brooks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.