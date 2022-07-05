Barrister says accused arsonist had no motive to burn down house

The barrister for an accused arsonist says his client had no motive to burn down a Warrnambool home, causing $200,000 in damage.
Adam Troy Parker has this week faced a Warrnambool County Court trial on charges of arson, conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and assault.
He pleaded guilty to one count of assault but has denied the remaining charges.
The prosecution alleged Mr Parker intentionally torched a government-owned property during a gathering on New Year's Eve.
Jurors heard the accused man attended the Raingill Avenue property with the occupant, Angela Baker, and guests, Sam Gordon and Tina White, after the group attended a wedding in Warrnambool on December 31, 2020.
At the house, the man allegedly became aggressive and verbally abusive. Mr Parker admitted to punching Mr Gordon to the face but has denied a further alleged assault on the man and Ms Baker.
The prosecution said Mr Parker was overheard saying he would burn the house down before smoke and flames were observed from within the property.
Jurors heard the fire caused $200,000 damage, destroyed sentimental items belonging to Ms Baker and killed her pet dog.
During closing addresses on Tuesday, barrister Rohan Barton, representing Mr Parker, said identity was "very much an issue".
He said his client denied threatening to burn the house down and he was not present at the property when the fire occurred.
Mr Barton told the jury his client didn't have a motive but Ms Baker did.
He said Facebook posts published by Ms Baker in the months before the fire revealed she was "a hoarder" and wanted a new home.
Crown prosecutor Angela Moran said when giving evidence Ms Baker was "candid" and she became distressed when she spoke about the death of her dog and the loss of "precious heirlooms" belonging to her recently deceased mother.
She said Ms Baker's evidence "flies in the face of the theory that she somehow implicated herself in this arson".
Judge Anne Hassan will give her judge's charge on Tuesday afternoon before the jury retires for deliberations.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
