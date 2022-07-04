Moyne Shire councillors asked to gift $23,000 to community

Moyne Shire councillors will be asked to gift more than $23,000 from the sale of the former Garvoc Hall to the group that contributed funds to the new hub.
"The resident's group have formally requested that council direct sale proceeds of the old Garvoc Hall towards the community's contribution to the project to the value of $20,000 - to $25,000," the report to councillors states.
The report states the resident's group contributed more than $37,000 to the new community hub that had a total cost of $350,000.
The officer's recommendation is to redirect the funds to the group.
Councillors will vote on the recommendation at the July meeting. The council has also received a petition calling for a new footpath in Mailors Flat.
The petition, which has the support of more than 100 residents, calls for a new footpath along Russells Road, between Ibbs Lane and the Caramut Road, or alternatively, or in addition, construct a footpath along Ibbs Lane, from the Caramut Road intersection Mailors Flat.
Safety concerns have been raised by the author of the petition, Kristian Thompson.
"Our community consists of dozens of families with young children and at present, apart from a small footpath near the town hall, there are no safe places for families to walk or ride their bikes in our township," the petition states.
"As I garnered community support for this proposal, I was inundated by stories of 'close calls' by concerned parents regarding traffic and their children's ability to exercise and move around in their community."
The results of the council's community satisfaction survey will also be presented to councillors.
It found that the council's overall performance - 61 - decreased by three points from when the survey was conducted in 2020.
The council's customer service performance increased by one point to 72 - which was a record score for the shire.
"Council performs as well or significantly higher than the large rural and statewide council averages on most service areas," the report states.
"Index score gains made on road and street related services have lost the gains in made in 2021, but is still a strong result from previous years and not a significant decline. Unsealed road maintenance is shown to have a moderate to strong influence on perceptions of council's overall performance."
The July meeting will be held in Mortlake at 2pm on Tuesday.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
