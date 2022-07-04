Portland residents to hold rally after rates rise

A group of fed-up Portland residents are planning a rally in the city.
The council approved its budget last week, which will see rates across the shire increase.
Fair Go for Glenelg Shire Rate Payers member Howard Templeton said he was concerned residents would be hit with an average rate rise of 20 per cent. "The increases will affect everyone across the shire," he said.
He said dozens of residents attended the meeting to ask questions and implore the council to defer the budget.
"It was a disaster for us really," Mr Templeton said.
"There were well in excess of 20 questions asked and not one of them was answered satisfactorily."
Ben Laws was the first member of the public to take the opportunity to ask councillors about the proposed budget.
"How did the council arrive at a decision to adjust the rates by such a big margin?" he asked.
Mayor Anita Rank said the increases were calculated using a formula put in place by the state government.
"The reason why they have is because of the formula we are bound to work with and because of the increase in your property values," Cr Rank said.
Mr Laws asked how the council could justify the rises with the increased cost of living.
Cr Rank said councillors had considered the pressures on residents when putting together the budget.
Lesley Yuill said she was shocked she would pay an extra $800 in rates because the valuation of her home had increased by $200,000.
Cr Rank said rates would continue to increase if valuations rose again.
When asked what councillors could do, she said the council could lobby the state government to ask for a change of how rates were formulated or lobby for concessions for ratepayers.
"We are all in the same boat, we understand," Cr Rank said.
Ms Yuill asked whether rates would decrease if valuations decreased.
She was told they would and added: "$200,000 and nearly $800 extra in my rates, that is absolute b******t".
Cr Rank told Ms Yuill she could request another valuation of her property.
Mr Templeton said he asked councillors how people on low or fixed incomes were supposed to cover the significant increase in rates.
After the meeting, the Fair Go Glenelg Shire group updated its Facebook page. "A massive thank you to the large number of concerned citizens who attended the Glenelg Shire Council meeting on Tuesday, June 28 in Portland," the post read.
Councillors Gilbert Wilson, Michael Carr and Karen Stephens voted against adopting the budget.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
