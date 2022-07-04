WATCH: Entangled turtle saved off Killarney beach

A 400 kilogram turtle has been saved by Port Fairy marine rescuers and surf life savers.
Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club, Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service and Melbourne Zoo banded together on Monday when a leatherback turtle became entangled in rope at Mills Reef near Killarney.
Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club chief training officer Shaun Murrihy said Port Fairy Marine Rescue came across the turtle during an exercise on Sunday.
"It was tangled in the rope of a Deakin University floating buoy one kilometre south of Mills Reef near Killarney," Mr Murrihy said.
Melbourne Zoo were contacted and assisted with transporting the turtle to land.
"They think it might be full of plastic which is why it may have been disoriented," Mr Murrihy said.
"It is being transported to Melbourne Zoo by the rescuers."
Mr Murrihy said it was a leatherback turtle, but they were unsure of its age.
He said it was unusual for a turtle of this breed to be in the area.
He said the club had been involved with the rescue of whales and seals before.
"We have this amazing system of personnel equipped to rescue our marine creatures," Mr Murrihy said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
