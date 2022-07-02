The Standard

South West Credit chief executive bids farewell after long career in banking

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 3 2022 - 1:10am, first published July 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud: South West Credit chief executive officer David Brown will retire on July 15 after more than 50 years in the banking industry. Picture: Morgan Hancock

After more than half a century working in banking, South West Credit chief executive David Brown is retiring.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.