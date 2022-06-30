The Standard

Man pleads not guilty to arson following New Years Eve house fire

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 30 2022 - 8:33am, first published 6:00am
TRIAL: A man has pleaded not guilty to arson and other offences in Warrnambool County Court.

A Warrnambool man is on trial accused of torching a woman's home after a New Year's Eve wedding, causing $200,000 damage.

