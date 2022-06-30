WARRNAMBOOL Art Gallery has appointed its new director, Aaron Bradbrook.
Mr Bradbrook said after two years as WAG's curator of exhibitions and outreach he was incredibly honoured to lead the gallery.
"I'm looking forward to working with Warrnambool City Council and WAG to help build the legacy of both organisations and to continue to transform the cultural arts of south-west Victoria," he said.
Mr Bradbrook succeeds Vanessa Gerrans, who resigned from the position after six years to take up a role in Ballarat.
He brings to the role 10 years' experience working in managerial, curatorial and advisory roles across the private, not-for-profit and local council art gallery sector nationally and internationally.
In his curatorial role, Mr Bradbrook said programming at the gallery for the next year to 18 months was planned before stepping into the new position.
"We've got a touring show I'm curating in collaboration with Heide Museum of Modern Art (in Melbourne) of Paul Yore and Albert Tucker works that will open (at Heide) next March then tour to WAG in September," he said.
"We're also curating a show about self-creation looking at a nuanced area in the art form of drag and how that is represented through music videos.
"The other bigger thing we're doing is we have received funding for a business case for a new art gallery for which we are holding a community consultation at Lighthouse Studio next Tuesday from 6.30pm-8pm."
Mr Bradbrook assumes the role following a brief period as acting director.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
