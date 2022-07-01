The Standard

Have your say on the Hampden league in our football survey

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
July 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP TWO: Koroit and South Warrnambool sit one and two on the ladder after 11 rounds. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Just seven rounds remain in this year's Hampden league season, with the race for finals sure to heat up in the next two months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.