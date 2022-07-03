The Standard

South-west children as young as 11 vaping; action needed

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
July 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERNING: Children as young as 11 are using e-cigarettes.

Children as young as 11 have admitted to vaping, accroding to WRAD youth outreach clinician Harriet Rose.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.