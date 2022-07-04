Clothing recycling hubs will continue to operate in the city "for the time being" after selfish illegal dumping forced WDEA Works to consider scrapping its clothing collection points.
WDEA said a reduction in illegal dumping at the recycling hubs, following an article in The Standard in May, meant it would "continue to manage these for the time being".
Over the past year, WDEA Works spent almost $20,000 disposing of other people's rubbish, dumped at its clothing recycling hubs around the city.
WDEA Works Social Enterprises provides employment opportunities for people with a disability and manages the recycling hubs on behalf of a third party.
WDEA Works Social Enterprises director Jack Melican said the program had been operating since 2017 and in May he said illegal dumping was the worst he had ever seen.
Mr Melican said the not-for-profit organisation would decide at the end of June if the program would continue.
He said it was dependent on the community understanding "the urgency of the situation and if they clean up their behaviour".
The situation had become so bad that three landlords who had the bins on their properties called WDEA to have them removed.
WDEA Works Social Enterprises business manager Paul Hughes has confirmed the clothing recycling program would continue.
They are the last clothing recycling hubs in the city with other charities removing their off-site donation points due to similar issues.
"Thank you to everyone in our community who has been striving to ensure the recycling hubs are used appropriately and for keeping one another accountable," Mr Hughes said.
"We have seen a reduction in illegal dumping at the recycling hubs so we will continue to manage these for the time being."
Mr Hughes said the guidelines for donating were simple.
The service is seeking good quality clothing, shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories only.
No books, toys, blankets, cushions, pillows and furniture should be left at the bins.
The signage adjacent to the bins is clear - no dumping.
"The hubs still aren't perfect so we encourage the Warrnambool community to only donate items accepted, as outlined on the hubs, and to ensure any donated items fit securely in the containers," Mr Hughes said.
"A huge 'thank you' to everyone who has helped us share this messaging with the local community and expressed their support
