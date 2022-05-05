news, latest-news,

'Selfish' illegal rubbish dumping has forced WDEA Works to consider scrapping its clothing collection points, a program which provides employment for south-west people with a disability. In the past year, WDEA Works has spent almost $20,000 disposing of other people's rubbish, dumped at its clothing recycling hubs. The situation has become so bad that three landlords who have the bins on their properties have called WDEA to have them removed. WDEA Works Social Enterprises director Jack Melican said the program had been operating since 2017 and it was the worst he'd ever seen. "We need to look out for our staff," Mr Melican said. "They empty these recycling hubs five days-a-week but when people dump their belongings at these hubs it's also our team who has to clean up the mess. "It's just plain selfish and is making managing these facilities untenable. "We have been managing these clothing recycling hubs since 2017 but this is the worst we've ever seen it. "In the past twelve months, we've spent over $19,500 disposing of rubbish from these sites. IN OTHER NEWS: "As a not-for-profit organisation these costs hurt both our business and the Warrnambool community." WDEA Works Social Enterprises provide employment opportunities for people with a disability and manage the recycling hubs on behalf of a third party. They are the last clothing recycling hubs in the city with other charities removing their off-site donation points due to similar issues. He said the hubs were clearly marked with what was an acceptable donation stating anything outside the guidelines or left beside the containers was considered dumping, which is an illegal offence. "It's a shame because we know 98 per cent of the community does the right thing," Mr Melican said. "However, there are people within our community who are deliberately driving to these hubs to dump their rubbish rather than paying at the tip. "If you see someone dumping at these recycling hubs, we urge you to phone the police and report their behaviour and car registration." WDEA Works will make a final decision at the end of June about whether to continue offering the recycling hubs. "The guidelines for donating are simple: good quality clothing, shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories only. No books, toys, blankets, cushions, pillows, furniture. The signage is clear - no dumping," he said. "The next few months will be telling as to whether the community has understood the urgency of the situation and if they clean up their behaviour." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/fd4e11cf-653c-447c-89d0-3ce53522f6a2.jpg/r0_859_3024_2568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg