Nirranda midcourter Jo Couch's ability to work for her team, as well as showcase her own personal playing style is accounting for her "standout season", according to coach Lisa Arundell.
In a poll published at standard.net.au/sport, Couch is the resounding favourite to take out this year's Wilma Wallace medal as the Warrnambool and District league's best and fairest. South Rovers' shooter Lena Wright and reigning medallist Steph Townsend follow in second and third.
Advertisement
Couch, who won the award award in 2015, finished runner-up in last year's count behind Townsend. Nirranda coach Lisa Arundell labelled Couch the "quintessential" netballer.
"She has both an attacking and defensive element to her game, she ticks all the boxes," Arundell said of her centre. "She can run like a machine all day, doesn't stop. And she takes those surprising intercepts you just don't see coming.
"She really is that linking player for our defence into attack. Some weeks I'm just standing there shaking my head, at how well she goes about things and executes not only our game plans but her own style of play. She's having a great season, a bit of a standout season."
Arundell believes Townsend will feature well in the votes, but said her players never focused on individual accolades first and foremost.
"I think everyone of them would say personal accolades are lovely but they're very focused on what they're trying to achieve (as a team) this season," she said.
While Nirranda is the overwhelming favourite to claim the premiership, Panmure is the smoky, picking up the most votes of the remaining nine teams. However voters are split on whether it will be the Bulldogs or in fact Merrivale facing the Blues in the decider.
As for best young player, Russells Creek's Charlotte van der Starre led the votes, followed by Old Collegians' Lilly Sanderson and Frankie Butters, as well as Nirranda's Bella Wallace. Arundell said the latter drew comparison to Couch.
Meanwhile, a rise up the ladder sees South Rovers lauded as this year's 'surprise packet', followed by Panmure and Russells Creek.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.