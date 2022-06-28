Boom Panmure recruit Tyler Murnane has signed on for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season, saying he has been "loving it so far" at his new club.
Murnane joined the Bulldogs in 2022 from Cobden in the Hampden league as a highly regarded midfielder.
Before that he was part of Colac's side that finished runner-up in the 2019 Geelong Football League.
"I'm bloody enjoying myself out there at the minute. It's a pretty good place to be at the minute," Murnane said of his time at Panmure.
"I moved up this year with my partner, she's from Warrnambool and she plays out there."
The Bulldogs are sitting pretty in third spot after 12 rounds, two wins ahead of fourth-placed Merrivale.
Their premiership credentials received a significant boost on Saturday when they dismantled the Tigers to the tune of 44 points.
Murnane was influential in the clash, kicking two majors and was named his side's second-best player. He has earned selection in the Tigers' best players in seven out of his 10 games in 2022.
"I've been going alright," Murnane said of his individual form.
"We've got a pretty stacked midfield so it's been a pretty easy one to slot into.
"We've got plenty of rotations and we've got a lot of good players in there too which is handy. It's made it pretty easy for me which has been good."
Murnane said his side needed to improve its consistency across four quarters if it wanted to take it to the next level.
The Bulldogs did just that against the Tigers, outscoring them by six or more points in every term, before a final-quarter surge saw them score 28 points to Merrivale's eight.
"When we play our best we're as strong as anyone else in the league I think," he said.
"We've just got to put it together more often and more consistently I suppose. We've just been a bit patchy at times which has cost us games.
"That's what the season is for, to work on these things."
"We're starting to get a few players back and hopefully we can have a good back-end to the season and finish strongly."
Murnane predicts a bright future for the Bulldogs.
"We've got a pretty young side to be honest," he said.
"We've got a few of the older, more senior blokes that have been around the club for a while and we've got a lot of good young players too.
"If everyone sticks together hopefully we can be fairly competitive for a while."
Panmure also announced that Jacob Moloney had put pen-to-paper for 2023.
Moloney has been one of the Bulldogs' standouts in 2022, kicking 13 goals and earning selection in the best on nine occasions from 12 games.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
