Panmure's Tyler Murnane re-commits to the Bulldogs for the 2023 season

By Matt Hughes
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:57am, first published June 28 2022 - 6:30am
SEALED: Tyler Murnane will play for the Bulldogs again in 2023. Picture: Chris Doheny

Boom Panmure recruit Tyler Murnane has signed on for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season, saying he has been "loving it so far" at his new club.

