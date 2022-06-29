The Standard

Geelong to remain with two women's teams this Premier Cricket season after bid for promotion rejected

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
KNOCKED BACK: Geelong will remain with two teams this season. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Geelong Cricket Club will remain with two women's teams in Victorian Premier Cricket in season 2022-23, with its quest for promotion to first XI cricket knocked back by Cricket Victoria.

