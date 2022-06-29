Geelong Cricket Club will remain with two women's teams in Victorian Premier Cricket in season 2022-23, with its quest for promotion to first XI cricket knocked back by Cricket Victoria.
The Cats have a strong contingent of Warrnambool district and south-west based players on their list, including Port Fairy's Maddie Green and Warrnambool's Steph Townsend, and were confident they had the numbers to bring in a third team after a successful maiden campaign.
It means the club faces the prospect of scrambling to try and find homes for a number players this season after planning for a third side to enter the top-flight.
Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins issued a statement to The Standard and confirmed the club would remain with two teams in the second XI and third XI competitions this season.
"The Board of Cricket Victoria have determined that Geelong will not enter the women's premier firsts competition next season," he said.
"In making that decision, Cricket Victoria acknowledges Geelong have worked very hard to build their women's cricket program over the last 12 months and share their broader desire to have a team competing in the first XI competition. We'll continue to look at ways we can support them in achieving the entry criteria in the future."
Geelong head of women's cricket Sarah Pike said the club was 'disappointed' but remained positive.
"The club is really disappointed in the decision and we'll continue to work hard on our program to be in a position to enter Women's Premier firsts next season," she said.
