COURTNEY Thompson believes a season learning from her father will help her own basketball coaching prospects.
The mother-of-one joined Warrnambool Mermaids' program for the 2022 Big V season, working alongside her dad and long-time mentor Lee Primmer.
Thompson, 34, is moving to America in December and wants to be involved with the sport at college level.
The Geelong-based coach said Primmer, who has the Mermaids in playoff contention, had given her invaluable insights.
"I have really loved it. I have always known he's had awesome knowledge of basketball but it's been really good to see each game the things he tells the girls and different ways to approach different players," Thompson said.
"He backs the girls 110 per cent and has put in 150 per cent all season.
"It has been a lot of travelling for me but I put my son (Da'Vontae) in the car after he plays baseball and we jump in the car and travel to Warrnambool and hang out with the family for a little bit, coach and generally come back after the game.
"It is a big commitment but I have enjoyed it and learned a lot from dad and with me moving to America at the end of this year and hoping to go down that career pathway and do some college coaching while I am over there, I think there's a million things I'll be able to take on board that I have learned from dad."
Thompson, who helps run the bench moves for the talented-stacked team, said the duo shared a lot of similar thoughts on the game.
"He will always ask me my opinion - what defensive things we should do, what's working and what's not?," she said.
"I can read the game pretty well and can be honest with him - it's easy when it's your dad, you just tell him exactly what you think and he'll say yes or no.
"More times than not we read each other's minds and say exactly the same things anyway which is pretty awesome."
The Mermaids' role comes after Thompson was head coach of Country Basketball League side Surfcoast Chargers during the summer.
Thompson's husband Charles, whom she met while at college in the United States in her early 20s, has accepted a baseball coaching role at Ventura College in Southern California.
He will return to America in August ahead of the new school year while Thompson and Da'Vontae will spend three months in Warrnambool awaiting greencards before they fly out.
"It is mixed emotions for me. I am very close to my family and that is going to be hard for me (leaving them)," the former Warrnambool Mermaids point guard said.
"Other than that I am excited for something different, something new. Our little boy is nearly six so I think now is a good time to move while he's so young and resilient."
The Mermaids will host Western Port at the Arc on Saturday night from 5.30pm, while the Seahawks will play Keysborough at 7.30pm.
