The Standard

Courtney Thompson on coaching in the Big V alongside father Lee Primmer

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY BOND: Warrnambool Mermaids assistant coach Courtney Thompson with son Da'Vontae.

COURTNEY Thompson believes a season learning from her father will help her own basketball coaching prospects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.