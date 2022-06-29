Woman with 'worst report' to be assessed again for corrections order

A woman in her 40s, who has been held in custody at Warrnambool since being arrested at the weekend, will be reassessed for her suitability to do a community corrections order.
Jacqline Ash, 46, of Shakespeare Street, Hamilton, appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday via a video link with Warrnambool court.
Advertisement
She has been charged with unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, fraudulent use of number plates, possessing the proceeds of crime, committing an offence on bail, attempting to commit an offence on bail, trespass and four counts of failing to appear on bail when required.
Police allege she failed to appear in the Seymour Magistrates Court on June 23 after previously being charged with offences, including driving matters.
Ms Ash was to be released on bail earlier this week with a $500 surety after appearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court, but was unable to come up with the $500.
She was this week assessed for a CCO, but it was alleged she was rude and swore at a corrections officer during an initial assessment for her suitability to do another such rehabilitation order.
Magistrate John Bentley had Ash assessed for a CCO but he described the assessment report as the worst he had seen in his 13 years on the bench.
He offered to give Ash a short seven-day jail term, but the defendant wants another CCO.
"You were rude and swore at the officer. A corrections order has not worked before," he told her.
"You've already done two days and will be out by Monday. I don't want this thrown back in my face.
"In my 13 years as a magistrate this is the worst report I have ever seen.
"If I put you on a corrections order you'll just come back and have to be resentenced."
Ash told the magistrate he was the magistrate and to make a decision about her penalty.
"You're the judge," she said.
"There's a time in a young woman's life that you just get tired. I've just completed one (a corrections order).
"You're the boss, you make the decision. I'll do the corrections order.
"They'll just lock me up in a concrete pen. I'm finding it very difficult to be in here."
Mr Bentley said being in custody was a downside of committing offences and leading a life involving crime.
He said he could not release Ash on bail because she had significant prior court appearances for failing to appear in court.
Advertisement
"We'll never see you again," he said.
Ash has been further remanded in custody to be reassessed for a corrections order and is expected to reappear in Warrnambool court on Friday.
If she is again not suitable for a CCO she is likely to receive a seven-day jail sentence and be released from custody early next week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.