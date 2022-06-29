The Standard
Updated

Woman in her mid 40s to be assessed again for another corrections order

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 30 2022 - 1:02am, first published June 29 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman with 'worst report' to be assessed again for corrections order

A woman in her 40s, who has been held in custody at Warrnambool since being arrested at the weekend, will be reassessed for her suitability to do a community corrections order.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.