The Standard

Demand for previously 'undervalued' property in Corangamite and Southern Grampians Shire surges

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:50am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAND GRAB: Charles Stewart real estate agent Brian Rowbottom said interest in Camperdown properties was high but new land was desperately needed.

A fiery two-year property boom in Warrnambool has spread to surrounding shires, sparking a race to revitalise ageing townships and free-up land to facilitate surging growth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.