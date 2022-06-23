The Standard

Southern Grampians Shire's 2022-23 budget to focus on infrastructure revitalisation projects

By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:25am, first published 6:28am
KICKING GOALS: Southern Grampians Shire mayor Bruach Colliton at Hamilton's Melville Oval where an $8 million revitalisation project is set to get underway. Picture: Anthony Brady

An $8 million oval upgrade is at the heart of a "bold" revitalisation push as one council is set to double its capital works expenditure to meet growing demand.

