AUSTRALIA'S latest globetrotting racing sensation gave great delight to his octogenarian part-owner who watched the group one Royal Ascot victory in England on Wednesday morning, from the comfort of his home in Port Fairy.
Peter Balderstone, 85, a foundation owner of Nature Strip rated as the world's highest ranked sprinter, was not up to make the trip half way around the globe but had family representation to witness the epic victory in the King's Stand Stakes.
Balderstone said the win by the Chris Waller trained Nature Strip who was ridden by James McDonald was an incredible performance by the horse, trainer and jockey.
"It's quite amazing to think you can take a horse to the other side of the globe and it wins one of the feature sprint races in the world," Balderstone told The Standard.
"It's a massive thrill. Nature Strip just thrashed them.
"I've got to give credit to Chris and James for how they have looked after Nature Strip. I've been racing and breeding horses for nearly 40 years and I initially thought winning a maiden at Penshurst or Bordertown would be great - little did I know that I would be a part-owner in a horse that could win at Royal Ascot.
"I would have loved to have been in England but I'm too old to make a trip like that. I was more than satisfied to be at home in Port Fairy watching all the action.
"It was great that my grand-daughters Sarah and Jane could be their to enjoy the celebrations. They were having a great time before the win but the win will make sure they have a trip they will never forget."
Balderstone, who has a 10% share in the sprinting sensation said he's not sure if Nature Strip will line up in Sunday's Platinum Stakes.
"The final decision if Nature Strip is to run on Sunday is up to Chris," he said. "The owners will have a chance to have their say but Chris will have the final say on whether he runs in the Platinum Stakes."
Nature Strip has won more than $18 million in prize money.
