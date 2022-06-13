The Standard

The police officer was recognised for his outstanding work reducing the road toll

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 13 2022 - 12:11am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Awarded: Sergeant Darren Smart (from left), Acting Western District Health Service chief executive Nick Starkie, Warrnambool East Rotary's Bill Hewett, Warrnambool East Rotary president Cliff Heath and Sergeant Dean Greenwood at the presentation.

Experienced Hamilton highway patrol police officer Sergeant Darren Smart has been awarded the Dr John Birrell Road Safety Practitioner of the Year Award.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.