Four Warrnambool houses sell under the hammer on long weekend

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated June 11 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:00am
Room with a view: A five-bedroom house in Lynden Grove with views over the Hopkins River has sold for nearly $1.1 million.

Four out of five Warrnambool homes auctioned on a frigid Queen's Birthday Saturday have sold under the hammer, in a sign the local market is holding steady in the face of rising interest rates.

