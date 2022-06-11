Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley has hailed her side's percentage-boosting win against Terang-Mortlake as crucial for them to finish in a top-three position.
The Bombers bounced back from their loss to Warrnambool in round eight with a comprehensive 69-27 triumph over the Bloods at D.C Farran Oval. The win sees the Bombers move to third spot on the ladder.
"We're really happy pushing out a solid score," Hinkley said following the match.
"It's probably important for us to maintain some percentage now that we've dropped down on the ladder.
"Having an unfortunate loss last week it was really important for us to play four quarters, so we're really happy with that.
"We had our highest scoring quarter in the last, so we're showing that composure and consistency which was really good."
Bloods' coach Sharon Kenna was able to take positives from the match, despite the substantial margin.
"The takeaway is that I was able to play some juniors today because we were three players down on our normal side," Kenna said.
"It was great to get those juniors out and play.
"Probably a tough one to come out against a team that's so experienced and has such a presence on court.
"Every time you get a kid out on court to play some A grade netball it's always a really good experience for them. It sort of bodes well for the future.
"Overall they went out and they tried their best and they did some of the things that I asked them to do, so you can't really ask for more than that."
Hinkley was pleased to see Emily Finch play well, who returned from an injury against the Bloods.
The Bombers coach said Nadine McNamara was her side's standout player.
"Usually Nadine is the person that is in all the right spots and doesn't win as much ball but she got her hands to lots of ball today and won lots for us, so she was great," Hinkley said.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
