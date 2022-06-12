The Standard

Casterton's Kelpie Muster returns after COVID-19 hiatus with record crowd turnout

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 12 2022 - 5:48am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Bendigo's Peter Reghenzani and Bellamy at Casterton's Kelpie Muster on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

Hollywood hounds helped to round up a record crowd of more than 10,000 at Casterton's premier event and there are signs more history will be made as bids balloon for the region's fittest Fido.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.