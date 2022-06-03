South-west residents can roll up their sleeves to help others by donating blood.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood urgently needs 17,500 people to donate blood over the next week, as an escalating cold and flu season hits supplies.
More than 140 spots are available at Warrnambool Donor Centre over the next two weeks - 4500 donations are required in Victoria.
Warrnambool's Pip Norton donated blood for the first time on Friday because lifelong friend Jason Nelson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
"It was about him relying on a lot of blood and platelets over the time of his treatment - he's got a long battle ahead," Ms Norton said.
"Jason is one of those people who would do anything for anybody, so in this situation, what do you do?
"This is something you can do to help and make him feel good we're all supporting him in some way."
"If everybody can jump on board jump on board and give what they can."
Ms Norton's husband donates blood, their daughter donates plasma and she hoped to encourage their two sons to donate.
Mr Nelson said it meant the world to him to see friends donating.
"It's one of the great gifts you can give," he said. "You're not forced to do it but it's something out of the kindness of your heart.
"The products don't just go to one person, it can be divided into three products, which is amazing."
Mr Nelson said he was healthy before his diagnosis.
He has undergone chemotherapy but required weekly blood and platelet infusions to go into remission.
To book a donation in Warrnambool or Hamilton visit lifeblood.com.au.

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
