The Standard

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood in desperate need of blood donations

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:12am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONATE: Warrnambool's Pip Norton is encouraging others to donate blood and plasma. Picture: Anthony Brady

South-west residents can roll up their sleeves to help others by donating blood.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.