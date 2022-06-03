The Standard
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission and Brooke Taylor perform at Hotel Warrnambool on June 5

Updated June 3 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:47am
BAND: Mick Thomas (second from right) with the Roving Commission band - Squeezebox Wally, Ben Franz, Dave Folley and Brooke Taylor. Picture: Mark Hopper

Weddings Parties Anything frontman Mick Thomas will return to Warrnambool on Sunday to perform a sold out show.

