Weddings Parties Anything frontman Mick Thomas will return to Warrnambool on Sunday to perform a sold out show.
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission band and support act Brooke Taylor will play to 200 punters at Hotel Warrnambool.
Advertisement
Concert-goers are travelling from Branxholme, Camperdown, Curlewis, Hampton, Inverleigh, Mooloolah Valley in Queensland, Noorat, Terang and Torquay for the show.
The Sunday Showcase Session's are staged in conjunction with the Music For Victoria Fund and Arts Centre Melbourne with $10 from each ticket going to charity Let's Talk.
Hotel Warrnambool, along with The Dart and Marlin and The Sand Bar at Mac's Hotel Portland were among 131 venues announced in the Victorian Live Music Venues Support Program in May. It provides grants of up to $65,000 to venues with capacities of 50 to 1200 people.
The next Sunday Showcase Session at Hotel Warrnambool is Dave Graney and Clare Moore on July 3.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.