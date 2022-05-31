Power cut to thousands of south-west homes

Thousands of south-west Powercor customers are without electricity following a fault at Yangery.
Powercor website shows a fault occurred at Bushfield-Tower Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon with power expected to be restored about 5pm.
Advertisement
Areas impacted include Koroit (1087 customers), Hawkesdale (217 customers), Yambuk (188), Orford (84) Toolong (77) and Woolsthrope (22).
The cause of the fault is under investigation.
A fault has also been reported at Warrong's Penhurst-Warrnambool Road, impacting 70 customers at Bessibelle and 51 at Broadwater.
Power is expected to be restored to those areas by 5pm.
There's also 135 Casterton homes still awaiting power following a fault at Portland-Casterton Road.
Estimated restoration to those areas is 3.30pm.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.