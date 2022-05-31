The Standard

A 31-year-old Melbourne truck driver is assisting police with their enquiries

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy haulage is being brought in to help get a Coles supermarket prime mover and semi-trailer back on the road near Allansford.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.