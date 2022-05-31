Heavy haulage is being brought in to help get a Coles supermarket prime mover and semi-trailer back on the road near Allansford.
It's understood that the truck driver lost control while heading west on the Princes Highway at the intersection with the Great Ocean Road about 6.30am on Tuesday.
A Warrnambool police highway patrol unit spokeswoman said the 31-year-old Melbourne truck driver was heading west past the intersection on the Princes Highway when he lost control of the truck.
The prime mover headed south and struck a Suzuki two-door sedan being driven by a local woman in her mid 20s.
She was also heading west and about to merge with the Princes Highway traffic.
"The truck has T-boned the Suzuki which was also west bound," the spokeswoman said.
"There are ongoing investigations into the reason why the truck driver lost control.
"The woman was transported to the Warrnambool base Hospital with neck pain.
"The truck driver is assisting us with our enquiries."
The spokeswoman said the Suzuki was towed from the accident scene.
"Considering the impact there was surprisingly not a lot of damage to either vehicle," she said.
"Everyone involved was very fortunate."
Anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash camera footage, is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Traffic management was still in place at 11am to assist while the truck was hauled backwards to get onto the road.
Long-time senior journalist
