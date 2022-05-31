UPDATED, 1pm:
A new damaging winds warning has been issued due to a vigorous southwesterly airstream which will strengthen overnight as a series of embedded cold fronts cross Bass Strait.
The bureau said that strong winds averaging 40-60 km/h were likely to develop over the warning area late Tuesday evening, and continue during Wednesday morning.
Damaging wind gusts, in excess of 90 km/h are possible, and most likely about coastal and elevated parts of the warning area, including metropolitan Melbourne.
The strongest gusts are likely to occur during Wednesday morning, and ease below warning thresholds around midday Wednesday.
Additionally, there is a slight chance of isolated damaging wind gusts outside of the warning area during Tuesday afternoon, mainly associated with showers and thunderstorms.
At 8am:
State Emergency Service volunteers at Warrnambool and Port Fairy have not had a call-out overnight, but are on alert today.
Port Fairy controller Steve McDowell said with an expected storm surge and high tides visitors and residents were asked to stay away from Griffith Island.
"We are expecting some rough weather today, not so much rain but wind, cool temperatures and the storm surge," he said.
"Historically these sorts of conditions have caused issues including minor flooding in the areas around Anna Catherine Drive and Griffith island.
"We'll be keeping an eye on that today.
"If there's water over the causeway to the island we are asking that people not walk out to the island as it is reasonably dangerous," he said.
The severe weather prompted Warrnambool City Council to issue a caution on Monday.
"Given the weather conditions predicted this week, we encourage everyone to exercise caution when visiting Lady Bay," a spokesman said.
"The high tides will limit beach access and large swells could see water crashing over the top of the breakwater.
"The maxim 'never turn your back on the ocean' is a good one to observe this week."
Earlier: The Bureau of Meteorology has released a warning early this morning for damaging winds about the far south-west coast of Victoria on Tuesday.
The warning is in place as a vigorous south-westerly air stream moves over western Victoria.
Isolated damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over coastal parts of the south-west district to the west of Port Fairy, most likely with showers and thunderstorms.
Damaging wind gusts are expected to become less likely by Tuesday evening.
Locations which may be affected include Portland and Nelson.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
There's also a strong marine wind warning in place and a sheep graziers weather alert.
Farmers are warned are warned that cold temperatures, showers and south-westerly winds are expected during Tuesday and Wednesday across the south-west.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 6.3 degrees, felt like -0.2 and we've had 7.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
The south-west will be cloudy today with showers guaranteed (100 per cent) and the chance of a thunderstorm, gusty winds and possible small hail with showers and storms.
Warrnambool, Heywood and Portland are expecting tops of just 11 degrees, Port Fairy 12 and Hamilton, Ararat, Colac and Mortlake nine degrees.
