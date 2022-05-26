UPDATE, Thursday, 12.15pm:
Police are asking residents in the Murray Street area of Warrnambool to review their security camera footage after fire destroyed a car port, boat and two vehicles.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the fire was believed to have started in a boat about 1.20am am Thursday.
He said the fire in a car port led to the boat, the car port structure, two vehicles and a unit being damaged.
The damage to the boat, car port and vehicles is extensive.
There was minor damage to an adjourning unit.
"We believe the cause of the fire is suspicious and a police arson chemist is on the way down from Melbourne to carry out investigations," he said.
"There does not appear to have been anything in the boat that could have ignited and caused the fire.
"We suspect an accelerant may have been used to start the fire."
The detective said the damage bill was expected to run into tens of thousands of dollars.
It's estimated the Rav4 and station wagon in the car port have a combined value of $10,000, with the boat and car port structure also expensive to replace.
"There was significant damage caused," Detective Sergeant Raven said.
"We've conducted an extensive canvas of the nearby houses, door knocking to see if anyone has CCTV and to check that footage."
Emergency services were alerted at 1.20am Thursday and police are asking residents to check their security camera footage at about that time.
"If anyone heard or saw anything suspicious, or finds anything on their footage, we are requesting they contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
"We've already talked to one resident who heard a vehicle leave the area at about that time, but footage between that 1.15am to 1.30am time frame could prove crucial," he said.
