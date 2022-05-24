The Standard

King's College encourage staff and students to 'consider' health advice

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team effort: King's College principal Allister Rouse is encouraging the school community to follow public health advice which "strongly recommends" masks be worn indoors "to help us keep the school open".

A Warrnambool school is encouraging its staff and students to "consider" health advice and wear masks indoors in a bid to "help keep the college open".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.