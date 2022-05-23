An eye-catching visual display on Warrnambool's Civic Green greeted shoppers on Monday to celebrate 150 years of public education and launch Education Week.
Education Week is celebrated annually statewide and this year's theme is 150 Years of Public Education, to coincide with this milestone anniversary for Victoria.
Advertisement
As part of the week's activities, Warrnambool West Primary School developed the display which included a celebratory sign and 300 pom poms to represent both the past and future years.
Warrnambool West Primary School art teacher Dayle Smithwick said pupils from year three to six enjoyed making the poms poms and junior students had helped set up the display.
"Warrnambool West wanted to put on a special art display connecting the community and families and to help the schools in the area celebrate and appreciate a public education," Ms Smithwick said.
"Schools across the district celebrate Education Week within but it's good to put it out here so the community knows. We sat down and thought 'let's do something cool out in the community' and the kids made the pom poms."
"There's 300 pom poms. One hundred-and-fifty symbolising the past 150 years and then the other 150 to celebrate and symbolise the next 150 years of public education. Celebrating the past and looking forward to a bright future, the next 150 years."
Principal Clare Monk said it was good to acknowledge the 150 year achievement and milestone both locally and statewide as part of the week's celebration,
She said it was especially important given the challenges and disruptions schools had faced due to COVID-19.
"It's just wonderful to be back out in the community to celebrate in the community again after two years of absolutely nothing," Mrs Monk said.
Mrs Monk said each school would be hosting their own events including open days and nights, 2023 information sessions and fun activities throughout the week.
Warrnambool West Primary School acting principal Karen Holdsworth said they had a historical display in the school foyer celebrating the milestone to show how the school had grown and changed over the years. It includes old photos and lunch order forms from the past, as well as other items.
The week is an opportunity for all primary and secondary schools, higher education providers, and early childhood education and care services to commemorate the past, celebrate the present and imagine the future of Victorian education.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.