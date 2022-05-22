The Standard

'It's too early to consider leadership' says Dan Tehan

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated May 22 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
OFF THE TABLE: Incumbent Member for Wannon Dan Tehan promised $6 million for the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club in the lead up to the election. Picture: Chris Doheny.

Incumbent Wannon candidate Dan Tehan has said it's too early to speculate about leadership.

