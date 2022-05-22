'It's too early to consider leadership' says Dan Tehan

Incumbent Wannon candidate Dan Tehan has said it's too early to speculate about leadership.
On Sunday, he told The Standard he was focused on the outcome of the remaining votes in the electorate.
"I said on television this morning I haven't considered running for the leadership," Mr Tehan said.
"It's far too early to consider anything like that.
"I'm very much just focused on the vote count here in Wannon."
Mr Tehan told Sky News he had other priorities.
"What we've got to do is make sure we are looking after those who have lost their seats, make sure we are scrutinising every last vote that comes in," he said.
"At this stage what we need to be doing is making sure we regroup and come together."
Mr Tehan told The Standard he would lobby the Labor government for funding for projects he advocated for in the lead up to the election.
He committed $6 million for the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club redevelopment, $28 million more for road repairs, $3.2 million to redevelop Port Fairy Football Netball Club's facilities, and $2.25 million for a new sport pavilion in Elliminyt.
"I'm 100 per cent committed to trying to get outcomes on all the projects that I took to the people of Wannon - and more," he said.
"I greatly appreciate all the people who have supported me and the Liberal Party."
Discussions about Scott Morrison's replacement as the Opposition Leader began hours after the polls closed on Saturday night.
Mr Tehan has 44.4 per cent of the first preference votes in the seat of Wannon, with three quarters of the votes counted.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
