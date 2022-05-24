The Standard

Liberal Dan Tehan fails in Warrnambool, wins in Hamilton and smaller towns of Wannon

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big swings: Some of the individual polling booth results across Wannon show markedly different results from the 2019 election.

Independent candidate for Wannon Alex Dyson has won the election day vote in Warrnambool, the first time in decades the Liberal Party has failed to win the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.