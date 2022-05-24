The Standard

Warrnambool council implements recommendations of fraud control audit

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City council tightens fraud controls after audit

Warrnambool City Council says it has already put into action a number of recommendations from an audit into local government fraud controls of its grants program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.