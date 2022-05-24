Businessman charged with kidnapping and sex offences

A Warrnambool businessman in his 50s has been charged with kidnapping, assault and sex offences.
Detective Sergeant Blake Amos, unit commander of the Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team, said on Tuesday the man was scheduled to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday this week.
The man was arrested, interviewed and charged on Friday last week to appear in court this Thursday for a filing hearing.
His charges include kidnapping, assault, one count of sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of sexual penetration of a person aged under 18 years under his care and supervision.
Police allege there was an incident involving the man and a young woman on Friday, May 13.
That led to a young woman making a detailed complaint to police last week and the launch of a SOCIT investigation.
The man was then arrested last Friday, May 20, charged and released on bail.
Thursday's appearance has been listed as a filing hearing and police are also expected to apply for an intervention order to protect the complainant.
