The Standard

Corangamite shire has released its draft budget which it described as not 'exciting'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:16am, first published 5:00am
Upgrade: Camperdown saleyards will be getting a new roof under a funding allocation in the draft Corangamite Shire budget.

Rates will rise in Corangamite Shire Council on average 2.92 per cent in a budget that has been labelled as not "exciting" or "sexy".

