Warrnambool and District league live coverage: round seven

Round seven of the Warrnambool and District league gets underway on Saturday, with several games shaping up as key contests.
In the match of the round, Dennington will try to extends its three-week winning streak with a scalp over top-four side, Merrivale. Emerging leaders Lewis Campbell-Gavin and Bronte spoke this week about their team's progress and rising confidence in recent weeks.
Advertisement
The club's netball sides are also gearing up for a compelling meeting, with the youthful Dogs determined to show the more experienced Tigers what they are made off.
At Panmure, Old Collegians will welcome back veteran Nathan Forth for his first senior game of the season as the young Warriors fight an in-form Bulldogs outfit.
Allansford will attempt to do the same at its home ground when it welcomes Russells Creek.
The young Cats have started the year 1-5 and could be without a number of older heads on Saturday.
Meanwhile Kolora-Noorat have a pivotal match ahead of it against South Rovers if its to stay ahead of the ledger, while top and bottom sides, Nirranda and Timboon Demons go head-to-head at Nirranda.
Follow the live coverage here:
IN MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.