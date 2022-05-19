Ted Collins says his substantial Victorian Road Racing Championship lead gives him needed breathing room heading into the second half of the season later in the year.
Collins, 22, won all three races during the second round of the championships at Winton Motor Raceway last weekend, making it six wins from six starts ahead of a four-month winter break.
"A hundred percent the goal is always to win, and I probably wouldn't be happy with anything else," Collins said. "But to have a 52-point lead halfway through the season is huge, it's basically two full race wins worth of points we've got up our sleeves.
"Going into the second part of the (four round) season, we don't have that pressure to go out and win or score points all the time."
Utilising a new bike, the Yahama R1, this season, Collins said he was pleased to come out with another three wins at Winton under tricky and slower conditions.
"It's a track I've gone really good at before, so I was confident going in," he said. "But then the weather forecast was for rain all weekend. That changes everything, there is more risk involved.
Collins said he took a more patient approach in his first race, sitting behind a leader who eventually crashed out.
"I was in second for the first couple laps, but Brad (Shaw) was willing to go a bit faster in the slippery conditions," Collins said. "I just tried to keep behind him and keep applying pressure, and then he made a mistake and crashed.
"It was good for me, knowing I knew where my limit was but by the end of the race, that was still good enough to win anyway."
Collins will resume his charge for the Championship in September when round three resumes at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
The rider said he would use his time off for more practice and test days on the bike, before heading to the South Australian titles at the Bend next month. He is also on the look out for more sponsorship opportunities.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
