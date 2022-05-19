The Standard

Ted Collins leading Victorian Road Racing Championship midway through season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 19 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONFIDENCE HIGH: Ted Collins is leading the Victorian Road Racing Championships by 52-points. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Ted Collins says his substantial Victorian Road Racing Championship lead gives him needed breathing room heading into the second half of the season later in the year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.