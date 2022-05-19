CAM Spence will take on coaching duties at Camperdown on Saturday as the Magpies welcome back AFL draft hopeful Hamish Sinnott.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn will miss their Hampden league round six contest against Koroit at Victoria Park through COVID-19 protocols.
Swayn, a non-playing mentor, said midfielder Spence would lead in his absence.
"He's assistant coach and we've spoken a heap over the last couple of days and he's all over everything anyway," he said. "It will be good for him."
Camperdown has named a four-person extended bench with Sinnott and Jarrod Evans included in the squad.
Gus Gordon will miss through COVID-19 protocols.
Sinnott, who is on Carlton's VFL list, will play his first game of the season after representing NAB League club Greater Western Victoria Rebels and the Young Guns in two AFL-organised matches designed to put players in front of recruiters ahead of June's mid-season draft.
Swayn said the Pies were rapt to welcome Sinnott back for a rare game in the black-and-white stripes.
"It is a huge in for us. He'll start in the middle. He has a huge tank," he said. "Hopefully he can give us some good ball use in there. He just strengthens everything and he can just run all day."
Koroit has brought in Jack Block and Paddy O'Sullivan for what will be Brett Harrington's 250th game.
Tim Martin (corkie) and Jack O'Sullivan (flu) make way.
Jamieson Ballantyne, who played alongside Sinnott in the Young Guns team, is one of three inclusions for Portland's clash against Port Fairy at Gardens Oval.
Tigers coach Jarrod Holt said Ballantyne would provide a spark.
"He loves playing back at Portland which is handy for us and he always has a good impact when he plays," he said. "He can play. Hopefully he's got bigger things on the horizon. He was probably stiff not to be picked up (in the draft) last year but for his sake hopefully he can this year."
Jackson Dunlop, who was unavailable last round, and Pat Haylock, who has been rewarded for strong form in the reserves, also come into the Tigers' line-up.
Martin Curtis (ankle), Josh Jenner (hamstring) and Nathan Haylock (shoulder) will miss through injury.
Warrnambool welcomes back midfielder Darcy Graham after he overcame a persistent groin injury for its away game against Cobden.
Blues coach Ben Parkinson said Graham's inclusion was celebrated at training on Thursday night.
"He played a bit over three quarters in the 12 o'clock game last week and that was his first game since probably round six last year," he said.
"He's had a bit of a wretched run probably the past five years with footy injuries (including a knee).
"He's done a big block of training. Round one he started back with us doing a lot of footy stuff after the rehab on his groin."
Teenager Amon Radley (COVID-19) will miss.
Cobden will unveil a debutant against Warrnambool in what will be Paul Pekin's 100th senior game.
Bombers coach Dan Casey said Isaac McVilly deserved his spot in the seniors.
"He was probably unlucky not to play round one or two. He had a knee injury in one of our practice games," he said.
"As the season has gone on he's led really well in the under 18s and been playing some really good footy.
"We are rewarding these guys now. I think it's our sixth debutant from the under 18s which is good."
Casey said McVilly would play high half-forward.
"He's kind of tall, he'd be six-foot-two or six-foot-three. He's a fantastic player and will give him a taste of it against quality opposition for the next few weeks and see how we goes."
Co-captain Jack Hutt returns to the side in a major boon as does Louis Robertson.
Henry Robertson is out with concussion while Josh Worboys and Tom Spokes are unavailable.
South Warrnambool has made one forced change for its clash against Hamilton Kangaroos.
Defender Isaac Thomas will miss with a rolled ankle with utility Sam Thompson to return from COVID-19 protocols.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said Thomas had endured an injury-interrupted start to the season.
"He had a shoulder injury which put him out for a couple of weeks so he's hasn't played much footy the last six weeks," he said.
"Unfortunately for him he hasn't had continuity but that will come and he's super important to us.
"We think he's a great kid, a great leader and one of our key pillars down back. We're glad it's only a one to two-week injury."
But Battistello said South Warrnambool was thrilled to bring Thompson back into the side.
"He's been in great form and we missed him. He's a terrific leader for us, especially among our younger players, they all look up to him," he said.
"He's nice and calm and a great decision-maker."
Terang Mortlake v North Warrnambool Eagles, 2pm Saturday, Terang Recreation Reserve
Terang Mortlake
B: J.Lehmann, E.Arundell, S.Mclean
HB: D.Jones, I.Kenna, H.Roberts
C: D.O'Connor, G.Bourke, B.Carracher
HF: D.Kenna, R.Tanner, H.Porter
F: N.Roberts, W.Kain, M.Baxter
R: M.Arundell, R.Hutchins, X.Vickers
Int: L.Wareham, J.Hay, J.Harris, W.Berryman, T.Royal
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Johnstone, L.Wines, J.Grundy
HB: T.Batten, B.Kellett, T.James
C: M.Wines, A.Sinclair, H.Keast
HF: J.Greene, N.Vardy, F.Jones
F: S.Morter, J.Bermingham, J.Porter
R: B.Mugavin, B.Jenkinson, T.Porter
Int: T.Keast, J.Mckinnon, D.Johnstone
Koroit v Camperdown, 2pm Saturday, Victoria Park
Koroit
B: T.McPherson, J.Neave, F.Robb
HB: T.Baulch, J.Whitehead, B.Dobson
C: P.Haberfield, A.Pulling, J.O'Sullivan
HF: W.Couch, D.Mooney, S.Dobson
F: M.Petersen, D.McCutcheon
R: J.Hausler, B.Harrington, L.Hoy
Int: C.O'Donnell, B.Goodall, J.Block, C.Byrne, J.Lloyd, P.O'Sullivan
Camperdown
B: A.Royal, J.Place, Z.Harrop- Anderson
HB: L.Molan, L.O'Neil, I.Stephens
C: J.Dundon, C.Spence, H.Sumner
HF: M.Sinnott, T.Fitzgerald, C.Lucas
F: L.Clarke, S.Gordon, T.Kent
R: H.Sinnott, Z.Sinnott, E.Coates
Int: J.O'Neil, N.Jones, N.Payne, J.Evans
Port Fairy v Portland, 2pm Saturday, Gardens Oval
Port Fairy
B: G.Swarbrick, B.Goonan, M.Staude
HB: J.Gibb, X.Stevens
C: D.Smith, A.McMeel, J.Duncan
HF: B.Dalton, S.Lucardie, M.Sully
F: O.Myers, D.Brogden, J.Bartlett
R: D.Chapman, T.Sullivan, K.Mercovich
Int: L.Kelly, J.Sobey, N.Hayes
Portland
B: L.Huppatz, J.Ballantyne, J.Edwards
HB: T.Oakley, T.Haylock, T.Sharp
C: T.Deans, A.Shepherd, T.Jennings
HF: S.Hampshire, J.Walsh, P.Procter
F: K.Lovell, H.McIntyre, C.Peters
R: J.Dunlop, M.England, D.Jackson
Int: P.Haylock, Z.Stuchbery, K.Richardson
Cobden v Warrnambool, 2pm Saturday, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Cobden
B: T.Anderson, T.Marshall, L.Darcy
HB: S.Thow, H.Herschell, C.Koroneos
C: R.McVilly, J.Hickey, L.Loubey
HF: P.Pekin, L.Hickey, L.Cahill
F: J.Hutt, M.Kemp, L.Smith
R: C.Darcy, T.Humphrey, G.Rooke
Int: I.McVilly, N.Kemp, O.Darcy
Warrnambool
B: B.Bull, A.Lowe, J.Foott
HB: T.Okeeffe, J.Chittick, L.Bidmade
C: J.Bell, P.Anderson, D.Mccorkell
HF: T.Ludeman, R.Mast, S.Cowling
F: J.Rowan, O.Opperman, H.Ryan
R: B.Howard, M.Bidmade, J.Turland
Int: J.Turland, E.Boyd, D.Graham
South Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos, 2pm Saturday, Friendly Societies' Park
South Warrnambool
B: B.Rantall, L.Mullen, H.Lee
HB: T.Williamson, I.Thomas, M.McCluggage
C: B.Beks, J.Henderson, L.Youl
HF: J.Hussey, S.Beks, S.Kelly
F: J.Dye, D.Weir, R.henderson
R: O.Bridgewater, J.Saunders, N.Thompson
Int: C.Gallichan, J.Maher, W.White
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: M.McMeel, B.mason, C.Pither
HB: B.Hicks, J.Hickey, L.Barnes
C: A.Glare, D.Rentsch, N.Fall
HF: H.Waldron, V.Huf, H.Cook
F: L.Uebergang, B.Starkie, D.Russell
R: R.Gill, A.Pepper, C.Whyte
Int: C.Murrie, E.Knight, D.Arnold
