Cobden midfielder to mark milesone at home

We need to be able to make better decisions under pressure - to keep pushing when the heat comes from another team.- Paul Pekin
Paul Pekin admits his 100th senior match for Cobden was a long time coming.
The 24-year-old made his debut for the team at the tender age of 16 and will mark the milestone on Saturday.
"I'm looking forward to it, especially with what has gone on in the last couple of years," he said.
Pekin, who runs a dairy farm, said he missed training last week due to illness but was ready to line up against Warrnambool at home on Saturday.
He said the club was in the unique position of only having a few senior players who had reached the 100-game milestone.
"We're a young side but the group we've got is really tight-knit."
Pekin said the team was beginning to find its stride.
Not buckling under pressure is a focus for Pekin, who is co-captain with Jack Hutt.
Pekin said the team learnt a lot in its match against Koroit last week.
The Saints were too strong for the Bombers, winning 23.22 (160) to 9.5 (59).
"They are a pretty good outfit and you can learn a lot from playing against a team like that," Pekin said.
"We need to be able to make better decisions under pressure - to keep pushing when the heat comes from another team."
Pekin said he hoped the team could secure a win against Warrnambool on Saturday.
His grandmother Patti Walters, who lives in Colac, will attend the match.
"She wouldn't miss the game, that's for sure," Pekin said.
The midfielder said the Cobden Football Netball Club had a strong supporter base.
In addition to that, there are dozens of volunteers who put in countless hours each week.
"The club is in a good spot," Pekin said.
"Obviously our results on the field are not what we want them to be but we've got so many volunteers who help out behind the scenes."
These include his mother Kelli, who is club secretary.
"I wouldn't get to 100 games if it wasn't for all the volunteers."
Pekin said he hoped the club could get back to playing finals footy after the Bombers reached the preliminary final in 2017.
"You want to be able to be making finals consistently," he said.
"We want to build up the team and be there more often than not."
The club's annual ball is being held on Saturday night.
Pekin said he was planning on having a beer or two with his two brothers Jacob and Luke.
"I'll be having a few beers with a few people, I'd say," Pekin said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
