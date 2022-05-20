Two of Dennington's first-year leaders believe its group has the makings of becoming a force in the league.
Lewis Campbell-Gavin and Bronte Baker are encouraged by early signs of improvement this year, with the Ben Thornton-coached squad 3-3 to start the season. The Dogs find themselves in the top five heading into round seven against Merrivale, though they will be faced with the challenge of a top-four threat.
Baker, 21, said the group was building every week and aimed to take it right up to the Tigers.
"Coming on from last year, we were looking at getting a few wins on the board this year and it's good to get some early," Baker said. "It builds our confidence moving forward. We say here we're always on a journey. At the beginning of the year, that was to get a few wins. Now we're really keen to put a stamp on the league and take a big scalp."
Campbell-Gavin, 22, said securing three wins in row was "reward for effort" for those who had stuck by the club.
We're all one team and working together to get better every week.- Lewis Campbell-Gavin
"It's been awesome for everyone at the club, the people behind the scenes, volunteers," the swing man said. "We've done it pretty tough the last couple years so to get three in a row has been super. It's just reward for effort, and everyone that's put in the hard work, starting to get some success, it's a good feeling around the footy club."
Baker is in his second year at Dennington, the onballer shifting from Allansford at the start of 2020, while Campbell-Gavin has been with the club since 2019. He faces his former club in Merrivale this week. Both credit friendships at the club for luring them to the Dogs.
"All my best mates were here and seeing what they were doing at the weekend, I just wanted to be a part of it," Baker said. "Although last year we didn't show those signs of success, I really saw what they were trying to do when they recruited me."
Working under captain Tom Fitzgerald and vice captain Zeb McKenna, Baker and Campbell-Gavin said they aimed to lead by example.
"Lewis and I are young as well, so having a young leadership group, we're trying to drive the club forward and do what we can to bring everyone else with us and get the club back winning footy games," Baker said.
"We're all one team and working together to get better every week," Campbell-Gavin added.
Baker said the Dogs would stick to "what it has been doing" when it meets Merrivale on Saturday.
"We're just going to try do it to the best of our ability," he said. "What we're doing is working, we've just got to bring it to the table for all four quarters."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
