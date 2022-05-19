Eagle flying high ahead of 250-game milestone

Sarah O'Meara tends not to think too much about milestone netball games.
But she knows her A1 team members won't let her 250th game for the North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday go unnoticed.
Advertisement
"The club has gone all out, which is lovely," O'Meara said. "I know it's a big achievement but it's just like any other day to me."
O'Meara, 30, has been playing with the Eagles for the past 14 years.
The goal keeper has fond memories of starting out at netta at the Warrnambool stadium at a young age.
"I started when I was probably four or five," she said.
In recent years O'Meara has stepped up for the club as a junior coach, but this year she is focusing on playing.
"I love the girls and I love giving back to the juniors and seeing them progress.
"We have a completely different looking side this year, with a number of players stepping up."
O'Meara is hoping her side can snare a win for her 250th on Saturday.
"We're playing Terang.
"We haven't played them yet.
"We always have a good tussle with them. It would be nice to get a win."
O'Meara said the highlight of her career was winning a premiership in 2019.
She said it would be nice to make the finals again before she hangs up her netball bib.
North Warrnambool went down to Portland on the weekend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.