State budget 2022: What's in it for the south-west?

Warrnambool has sorely missed out in the state budget, with no funding for its priority projects, including The Lookout residential rehabiltation centre, the Warrnambool breakwater and AquaZone. The state budget released on Tuesday showed an estimated investment of $250 million to deliver 12 new VLocity trains that will support planned service improvements, including on the Warrnambool line. The new trains will be manufactured in Victoria, supporting local employment and supply chain jobs - and improving passenger experience on the regional network A further $58 million will fund a package of works to deliver accessibility and amenity improvements across the metropolitan and regional railway network. An additional $2.4 million will install new tactile surfaces and improve safety and security at Warrnambool station Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said she was pleased with the funding announced for the region's public transport users. "Money for VLocity trains and better amenities is something we've been working on for a long time, for many years," she said. "The state government funding comes with the commitment to improve efficiency and the accessibility of our rail service and that is really welcomed and great news for the region. This has been an advocacy priority for council for some time and there's been a lot of local people who have lobbied for these upgrades." Cr Jellie said she was disappointed to see the city had missed out on priority projects, including The Lookout residential rehabiltation centre, the Warrnambool breakwater and AquaZone. "I think a lot of people will be disappointed to see The Lookout didn't receive money again this year," she said. "A lot of great community people have been lobbying for that for a long time. Council supports the proposed residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation service, it's needed here and throughout the region so I'm disappointed for those campaigners." Cr Jellie said the absence of funding for Warrnambool's breakwater was also disheartening. "That is very disappointing, it's a very important part of the city that continues to deteriorate as days go by," she said. The budget sets aside $2.6 billion for regional Victoria to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with hubs in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland creating jobs, housing and sports infrastructure. Shepparton will also hold events and other regional towns and cities will be added to the program. The council didn't advocate for Warrnambool to host any events. Cr Jellie said Warrnambool not being announced as a Games hub was a "foregone conclusion, announced weeks ago". Moyne shire also missed out on funding for its priority projects including the Koroit Townscape Renewal, Mortlake Community Health Centre upgrade and the Cattle Underpass Scheme. Moyne shire mayor Ian Smith said it was "disappointing" to have the major projects left out of the state budget, but would persist in advocating for their value to his community. "A delegation from council is heading to Melbourne next week to meet with ministers to continue our advocacy push, so the community can be assured we aren't resting on our laurels," he said. "It's also disappointing that on the day council has flagged a near $10 million budget for repairs and renewal of roads and bridges under our control, the state government has not made a major injection to the roads they manage." Moyne shire did however receive $12 million to upgrade its world-heritage-listed Budj Bim site with a visitor centre which it unveiled in April. The Framlingham Aboriginal Trusts will also share in $2.2 million to strengthen their independence and support emerging leaders. Glenelg shire will see a part of $146 million to plan the redevelopment of Heywood aged care facilities, as well as $101 million for regional road upgrades, which includes the intersection upgrade of Portland's Bridgewater Road and Portland Ring Road. More to come.

