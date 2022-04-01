news, latest-news,

The newly-unveiled $12 million upgrade of the world-heritage-listed Budj Bim would be used as a model for other indigenous tourism sites, the state government said. Minister for Regional Development Minister Mary-Anne Thomas touted the success of the culturally-focussed tourism model on a visit to the site on Friday. The visitor centre is expected to open to the public in June. Ms Thomas labelled the new facility "mind-blowing" and "a significant achievement". The Tae Rak Aquaculture Centre has been endorsed by UNESCO as providing future Gunditjmara generations with a place they can nurture while facilitating Aboriginal-driven tourism to stimulate the local indigenous community economy. Gunditj Mirring Aboriginal Corporation chair Aunty Donna Wright said they now had an "amazing place" people could visit and learn about indigenous culture. "Our ancestors fought hard to protect our country and you can see, over many generations, that continued connection to country can now be shared to everybody," she said. She said completion of the site was a milestone moment reminiscent of the 1981 high court win led by Aunty Sandra Onus and Aunty Tina Saunders for the return of Gunditjmara land to First Nations People. "That fight in the high court was huge because it was how our land was returned back to us," Aunty Donna said. "I've lived here all my life. My mother, her family, lived on Lake Condah and was removed by past government policies. She was a stolen child, along with my aunties, but we never lost that connection." "I love this place, it's very important that my grandkids and future generations get to come here." IN OTHER NEWS Aunty Donna said she was proud of the centre and looked forward to economic development it would bring to the area. "It's a very special place," she said. "We want our kids to prosper. We want our kids' future to be secure not only in their identities, but in opportunities as well." Gunditj Mirring Aboriginal Corporation acting chief executive officer Denis Rose said he was thrilled with the new Budj Bim centre after almost eight years in the works. "The master plan was completed around 2014, so it has been a lot of time in the planning," he said. "It has taken a lot of consultation, planning, to-ing and fro-ing a little bit. It's great to see it today." Mr Rose said it provided a great opportunity for younger indigenous generations to connect to the land. "We didn't have access to country like we have today," he said. "Reconnecting with country and reconnecting with culture is really important." Ms Thomas said it was humbling to be at the unveiling and see the government's funding come to fruition. "This is a significant achievement," she said. "To see what the Gunditjmara people have created here on the cultural landscape on Budj Bim is mind blowing." Ms Thomas said the Victorian Government would continue to assist Gunditjmara people in showcasing their continuous living culture to locals and tourists. "International visitors want to experience authentic Aboriginal tourism experiences and ventures. We know that this site and its UNESCO status as a cultural landscape will attract people right around the world," she said. "This will create many economic opportunities for young Aboriginal and Gunditjmara people and I look forward to the success of Budj Bim."

