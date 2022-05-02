news, latest-news,

A bid to make traffic one-way to improve patron safety when exiting the racecourse has again been adopted at the May Racing Carnival. Warrnambool's Grafton Road will be open as usual for those heading to the races, but it will become one-way from 2pm onwards on all three days of the carnival. Warrnambool Racing Club operations manager Kate Lindsay said the changed traffic conditions would be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday until 6.30pm and Thursday until 6pm. "In the morning it's business as usual but from 2pm it will change a bit and anyone that's driving will need to follow the direction of the Toot Traffic team," Ms Lindsay said. "You need to come down past Warrnambool College and it is one-way traffic from 2pm," she said. The traffic change was trialled in 2018 and became a permanent fixture in 2019. "We did it last year and it worked really well," Ms Lindsay said. "We've been in consultation with Warrnambool College around their buses and there's no impact for them. "It's around managing pedestrians and for people being able to safely cross the road. "Having that one-way traffic means that Toot Traffic, who manage our traffic, are keeping an eye out on one direction and able to stop cars as they come through." She encouraged race goers to be ready. "There will be a pick-up area but they'll need to collect their passengers and move through quite quickly and Toot Traffic will be monitoring that," Ms Lindsay said. "We're encouraging people to plan ahead and make sure they're not calling their cars when they're still going to be on course for 30 minutes, because the car will be moved on and it will have to do a full loop before it can come back to collect them." Ms Lindsay said as in past years buses would be waiting outside the course to transport patrons to the CBD at the end of the day. "It will be really good to roll it out. I don't think we'll have any issue with it," she said.

