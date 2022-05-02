State government to improve accessibility at Warrnambool train station

news, latest-news,

Access to trains at the Warrnambool station will be improved, with the state government announcing a range of upgrades. Warrnambool is one of five train stations that will receive funding from a $21.9 million allocation for improvements that include boarding ramps, tactile ground surface indicators, CCTV and shelters. The announcement comes after Transport For All, a statewide coalition of disability and transport campaigners held a rally at the station in March. The main priority for the group was ensuring all trains had universally accessible carriages. The state government will spend $157.8 in its 2022/23 budget on improving accessibility, safety and comfort across the public transport network to ensure every Victorian can get to where they need to go - particularly people with disability. Minister for Transport Ben Carroll said the state government was improving accessibility across the entire transport network to ensure every Victorian can travel confidently, comfortably and safely. "Whether it's modern and accessible trams, trains and buses, upgrading tram and bus stops or improving train stations - we're working hard to make Victoria's public transport network more modern and inclusive," Mr Carroll said. At the rally held in March, organiser Kylie Thulborn said the current Warrnambool V/Line service was inadequate as trains regularly arrived without appropriate disability access, and replacement buses were inaccessible for wheelchair and scooter users.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/96a1f373-5f84-4713-9f19-66a0e309f632.jpg/r0_407_5472_3499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg